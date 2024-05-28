After Hours Most Active for May 28, 2024 : TLT, INTC, SNAP, ERIC, AAPL, KDP, CMCSA, USB, PCG, IBN, KMI, BE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 4.64 to 18,874.08. The total After hours volume is currently 102,123,168 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.02 at $90.09, with 4,056,430 shares traded. This represents a 9.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $31.06, with 3,847,656 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 83.95% of the target price of $37.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.06 at $15.26, with 3,680,946 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 101.73% of the target price of $15.



Ericsson (ERIC) is +0.03 at $6.00, with 3,555,184 shares traded. ERIC's current last sale is 117.88% of the target price of $5.09.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.0401 at $189.95, with 3,407,980 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $33.71, with 2,062,780 shares traded. KDP's current last sale is 91.11% of the target price of $37.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.0301 at $38.51, with 2,058,385 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



U.S. Bancorp (USB) is +0.07 at $39.84, with 2,043,456 shares traded. USB's current last sale is 83.87% of the target price of $47.5.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $18.22, with 2,020,921 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $26.80, with 1,758,964 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.02 at $19.09, with 1,722,326 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 93.12% of the target price of $20.5.



Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is unchanged at $16.53, with 1,640,676 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.01. BE's current last sale is 103.31% of the target price of $16.

