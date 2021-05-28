After Hours Most Active for May 28, 2021 : SWCH, AMC, NIO, MFC, ENB, TU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.64 to 13,688.15. The total After hours volume is currently 69,096,350 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Switch, Inc. (SWCH) is unchanged at $18.87, with 6,009,498 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SWCH is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.51 at $26.63, with 2,902,551 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 665.75% of the target price of $4.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.07 at $38.55, with 2,604,013 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 64.25% of the target price of $60.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is unchanged at $20.90, with 2,172,264 shares traded. MFC's current last sale is 96.56% of the target price of $21.645.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is +0.12 at $38.60, with 2,080,691 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ENB is in the "buy range".



TELUS Corporation (TU) is -0.37 at $22.19, with 1,924,411 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TU is in the "buy range".

