After Hours Most Active for May 27, 2022 : PINS, INFY, BABA, NLSN, KO, VALE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.23 to 12,695.65. The total After hours volume is currently 61,472,457 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is unchanged at $20.45, with 3,580,772 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.06. PINS's current last sale is 64.92% of the target price of $31.5.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $19.00, with 3,476,193 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.17 at $93.58, with 2,256,624 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is unchanged at $25.83, with 1,314,194 shares traded. NLSN's current last sale is 97.47% of the target price of $26.5.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $64.68, with 1,191,368 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



VALE S.A. (VALE) is -0.05 at $18.04, with 1,150,311 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 90.2% of the target price of $20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.