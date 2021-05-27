After Hours Most Active for May 27, 2021 : CSCO, KO, GE, PG, LI, PFE, AAPL, XOM, WFC, TXN, INTC, HST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 26.51 to 13,684.36. The total After hours volume is currently 201,940,805 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.1 at $53.02, with 22,461,699 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $55.49, with 17,272,869 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.02 at $14.33, with 9,910,708 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is +0.57 at $135.55, with 9,128,189 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is +0.07 at $23.72, with 8,412,860 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.03 at $38.62, with 7,829,629 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.98. PFE's current last sale is 91.95% of the target price of $42.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.47 at $125.75, with 7,779,458 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.04 at $58.52, with 6,301,585 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. XOM's current last sale is 106.4% of the target price of $55.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.02 at $46.78, with 5,489,956 shares traded. WFC's current last sale is 99.53% of the target price of $47.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is -0.0114 at $189.12, with 3,515,959 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.8. TXN's current last sale is 94.56% of the target price of $200.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.0035 at $57.73, with 3,357,940 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 86.16% of the target price of $67.



Host Hotels (HST) is -0.0011 at $17.13, with 3,204,115 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.01. HST's current last sale is 100.76% of the target price of $17.

