After Hours Most Active for May 26, 2023 : INTC, AAPL, QQQ, T, AMZN, BAC, MRVL, AMD, NRG, WFC, CPNG, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.41 to 14,308.82. The total After hours volume is currently 77,561,915 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $29.00, with 4,233,908 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. INTC's current last sale is 95.08% of the target price of $30.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.09 at $175.52, with 2,668,245 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.18. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.63 at $349.03, with 2,430,064 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $15.51, with 2,348,361 shares traded. T's current last sale is 70.5% of the target price of $22.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.06 at $120.17, with 1,694,885 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $28.31, with 1,679,613 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 80.89% of the target price of $35.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is +0.84 at $66.35, with 1,525,764 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +0.25 at $127.28, with 1,503,466 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) is unchanged at $33.94, with 1,301,373 shares traded. NRG's current last sale is 81.78% of the target price of $41.5.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.03 at $41.20, with 1,133,414 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is -0.02 at $15.71, with 1,060,570 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.03 at $37.63, with 1,041,571 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. PFE's current last sale is 83.62% of the target price of $45.

