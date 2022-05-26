After Hours Most Active for May 26, 2022 : BABA, QQQ, AAPL, GPS, CCL, WPCB, CMCSA, APO, BAC, ERIC, TQQQ, PMVP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -28.62 to 12,248.17. The total After hours volume is currently 64,420,731 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.14 at $94.34, with 5,407,427 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.51 at $298.82, with 2,330,134 shares traded. This represents a 6.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.2294 at $143.55, with 2,129,888 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS) is -1.39 at $9.73, with 1,996,597 shares traded. GPS's current last sale is 69.5% of the target price of $14.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.01 at $13.22, with 1,956,198 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 61.49% of the target price of $21.5.



Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IB (WPCB) is -0.005 at $9.80, with 1,797,000 shares traded.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $44.13, with 1,386,233 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Apollo Global Management, Inc. (New) (APO) is unchanged at $58.11, with 1,379,560 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APO is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $36.66, with 1,374,847 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Ericsson (ERIC) is unchanged at $8.05, with 1,296,947 shares traded. ERIC's current last sale is 58.55% of the target price of $13.75.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.15 at $30.17, with 1,252,130 shares traded. This represents a 21.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PMVP) is unchanged at $13.21, with 1,238,541 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PMVP is 10.453765; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

