After Hours Most Active for May 26, 2021 : TAL, BGCP, AMC, UA, PFE, PFG, GE, ORCL, AAPL, GOGL, CSCO, VIAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.97 to 13,697.77. The total After hours volume is currently 53,388,007 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.18 at $39.65, with 7,106,020 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "buy range".

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) is -0.11 at $5.51, with 3,065,744 shares traded. BGCP's current last sale is 78.71% of the target price of $7.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.27 at $19.83, with 2,567,407 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 495.75% of the target price of $4.

Under Armour, Inc. (UA) is unchanged at $18.32, with 2,009,214 shares traded. UA's current last sale is 203.56% of the target price of $9.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.05 at $38.87, with 1,991,995 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.98. PFE's current last sale is 92.55% of the target price of $42.

Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) is unchanged at $64.78, with 1,659,543 shares traded. PFG's current last sale is 98.15% of the target price of $66.

General Electric Company (GE) is -0.01 at $13.39, with 1,560,789 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is unchanged at $79.26, with 1,433,607 shares traded. ORCL's current last sale is 108.58% of the target price of $73.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.07 at $126.78, with 1,317,284 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is unchanged at $9.61, with 1,302,697 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOGL is in the "strong buy range".

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.14 at $52.77, with 1,180,045 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is unchanged at $42.46, with 1,046,852 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 88.46% of the target price of $48.

