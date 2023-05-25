After Hours Most Active for May 25, 2023 : UPWK, XYL, AAPL, T, MRVL, AMZN, NVDA, MSFT, TAL, GPS, DVN, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.54 to 13,945.07. The total After hours volume is currently 102,106,506 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is unchanged at $7.60, with 11,245,676 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UPWK is in the "buy range".



Xylem Inc. (XYL) is +0.11 at $99.00, with 6,792,307 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. XYL's current last sale is 82.5% of the target price of $120.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.09 at $173.08, with 4,801,485 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.18. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.04 at $15.19, with 4,372,608 shares traded. T's current last sale is 69.05% of the target price of $22.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is +5.99 at $55.46, with 3,468,064 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Marvell Posts Upbeat Q4 Results, Provides Impressive Projections



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.04 at $114.96, with 2,945,697 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.1 at $378.70, with 2,633,117 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.22 at $325.70, with 2,083,242 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.56. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $5.52, with 1,986,026 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 95.17% of the target price of $5.8.



Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS) is +1.09 at $8.51, with 1,788,414 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is +0.02 at $47.89, with 1,687,748 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.71. DVN's current last sale is 72.56% of the target price of $66.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $28.15, with 1,682,550 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 80.43% of the target price of $35.

