After Hours Most Active for May 25, 2022 : INFY, AAPL, GOLD, SNOW, NVDA, QQQ, PICC, DT, BAC, TQQQ, SQQQ, TLT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -85.42 to 11,858.51. The total After hours volume is currently 57,249,187 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Infosys Limited (INFY) is -0.005 at $18.15, with 3,773,308 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.32 at $139.20, with 3,576,901 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is unchanged at $21.25, with 2,919,190 shares traded. GOLD's current last sale is 72.77% of the target price of $29.2.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is -21.71 at $111.06, with 2,795,218 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNOW is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -15.7601 at $153.99, with 2,596,924 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.63 at $288.63, with 1,704,792 shares traded. This represents a 3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pivotal Investment Corporation III (PICC) is -0.005 at $9.78, with 1,480,800 shares traded.



Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) is -0.015 at $37.72, with 1,423,327 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DT is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.13 at $35.71, with 1,361,687 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.75 at $27.23, with 1,283,391 shares traded. This represents a 9.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.52 at $58.42, with 1,027,717 shares traded. This represents a 107.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.27 at $119.06, with 917,551 shares traded. This represents a 5.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.