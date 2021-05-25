After Hours Most Active for May 25, 2021 : ZNGA, AMC, VIPS, ABEV, BAC, IGF, AES, GM, INTC, AAPL, FLEX, TLT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.68 to 13,660.41. The total After hours volume is currently 73,587,599 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is -0.03 at $10.49, with 4,259,373 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.01 at $16.42, with 3,843,834 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 410.5% of the target price of $4.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is unchanged at $23.05, with 2,539,101 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is unchanged at $3.30, with 2,472,146 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 113.79% of the target price of $2.9.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.03 at $42.04, with 2,436,055 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is +0.0699 at $46.92, with 2,390,000 shares traded. This represents a 25.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



The AES Corporation (AES) is -0.18 at $25.16, with 2,200,063 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AES is in the "strong buy range".



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.24 at $57.00, with 2,172,747 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $56.87, with 2,159,001 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 84.88% of the target price of $67.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.06 at $126.96, with 1,914,392 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is unchanged at $17.76, with 1,498,147 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FLEX is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.08 at $139.54, with 1,405,498 shares traded. This represents a 4.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.

