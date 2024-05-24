After Hours Most Active for May 24, 2024 : GME, MFC, AMC, QQQ, INTC, AAPL, HBAN, IMCR, CWK, MRK, MTTR, DV

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.06 to 18,813.41. The total After hours volume is currently 64,948,144 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



GameStop Corporation (GME) is +3.51 at $22.51, with 5,028,820 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 321.57% of the target price of $7.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is unchanged at $26.54, with 3,917,170 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MFC is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.22 at $5.06, with 3,446,166 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.19. AMC's current last sale is 126.5% of the target price of $4.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.101 at $457.85, with 2,693,623 shares traded. This represents a 38.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.0097 at $30.71, with 2,595,266 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 83% of the target price of $37.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.01 at $189.99, with 1,470,451 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.32. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $13.74, with 1,414,347 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HBAN is in the "buy range".



Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) is +0.01 at $46.06, with 1,289,282 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.52. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IMCR is 11.963434; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is unchanged at $10.79, with 1,236,260 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.51. CWK's current last sale is 98.09% of the target price of $11.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $129.49, with 1,205,236 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) is unchanged at $4.42, with 1,185,336 shares traded. MTTR's current last sale is 80.36% of the target price of $5.5.



DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) is +0.04 at $18.80, with 1,135,559 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DV is in the "buy range".

