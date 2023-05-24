After Hours Most Active for May 24, 2023 : NVDA, BAC, QQQ, AMZN, GOOGL, T, AAPL, SNOW, SQQQ, M, DM, NU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 178.4 to 13,782.88. The total After hours volume is currently 95,790,111 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +45.32 at $350.70, with 5,816,872 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $28.12, with 5,780,506 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 80.34% of the target price of $35.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.86 at $334.51, with 3,803,441 shares traded. This represents a 31.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.55 at $116.20, with 2,386,394 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.38 at $121.28, with 2,230,620 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $15.96, with 2,144,380 shares traded. T's current last sale is 72.55% of the target price of $22.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.0452 at $171.89, with 2,140,603 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.18. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is -20.14 at $157.00, with 1,950,038 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snowflake Drops 22% on Surprise Quarterly Loss & Disappointing Guidance



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.68 at $25.99, with 1,927,345 shares traded. This represents a 3.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Macy's Inc (M) is -0.02 at $15.16, with 1,690,705 shares traded. M's current last sale is 59.45% of the target price of $25.5.



Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) is +0.46 at $2.21, with 1,485,778 shares traded. DM's current last sale is 49.66% of the target price of $4.45.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.0215 at $6.79, with 1,455,792 shares traded. NU's current last sale is 96.98% of the target price of $7.

