After Hours Most Active for May 24, 2022 : QQQ, JWN, SNAP, OPEN, CERS, ZI, IGSB, MQ, IR, BDXB, BAC, AIRC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.14 to 11,779.98. The total After hours volume is currently 81,670,001 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.11 at $287.35, with 4,016,528 shares traded. This represents a .85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) is +1.45 at $22.13, with 3,987,210 shares traded. JWN's current last sale is 79.04% of the target price of $28.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.07 at $12.86, with 2,296,556 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.02 at $6.18, with 2,196,025 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OPEN is in the "buy range".



Cerus Corporation (CERS) is unchanged at $4.83, with 2,163,213 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CERS is in the "strong buy range".



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is unchanged at $34.61, with 1,825,465 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.12. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is -0.02 at $51.13, with 1,578,793 shares traded. This represents a .89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is unchanged at $9.39, with 1,560,206 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MQ is in the "buy range".



Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) is unchanged at $45.04, with 1,556,940 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IR is in the "buy range".



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDXB) is +0.04 at $51.45, with 1,377,400 shares traded.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.0499 at $35.70, with 1,297,465 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) is +0.035 at $43.91, with 1,144,429 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AIRC is in the "buy range".

