After Hours Most Active for May 24, 2021 : ABEV, TWTR, ZNGA, EPRT, F, MPC, UAA, QCOM, AAPL, CSCO, FLEX, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.48 to 13,648.23. The total After hours volume is currently 61,371,104 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is unchanged at $3.33, with 5,739,084 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 114.83% of the target price of $2.9.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.15 at $56.91, with 3,892,519 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 87.55% of the target price of $65.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is -0.06 at $10.33, with 3,281,318 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) is unchanged at $25.15, with 2,349,856 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EPRT is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.04 at $13.10, with 2,258,065 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is unchanged at $60.73, with 2,254,331 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.9. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MPC is in the "buy range".



Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is unchanged at $21.29, with 2,204,273 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. UAA's current last sale is 81.88% of the target price of $26.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is unchanged at $132.91, with 1,692,972 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.26. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QCOM is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.04 at $127.06, with 1,686,928 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.01 at $53.38, with 1,540,683 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is unchanged at $18.10, with 1,482,283 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FLEX is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.11 at $250.89, with 1,260,751 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.9. MSFT's current last sale is 86.51% of the target price of $290.

