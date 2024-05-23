After Hours Most Active for May 23, 2024 : VXUS, INTC, AAPL, T, VZ, TLT, WBD, F, CMCSA, PCG, WMT, CVS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -18 to 18,605.39. The total After hours volume is currently 107,746,892 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is unchanged at $61.15, with 7,860,905 shares traded. This represents a 20.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $30.08, with 4,416,915 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 81.3% of the target price of $37.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $186.88, with 3,973,396 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $17.47, with 3,459,470 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.57. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.03 at $39.40, with 2,530,548 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.16. VZ's current last sale is 87.07% of the target price of $45.25.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.03 at $91.14, with 2,455,377 shares traded. This represents a 10.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $7.70, with 2,193,537 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.16. WBD's current last sale is 64.17% of the target price of $12.



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $12.11, with 2,161,621 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. F's current last sale is 93.15% of the target price of $13.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $38.68, with 2,056,338 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $18.38, with 1,635,065 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.11 at $64.95, with 1,624,913 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is +0.17 at $55.82, with 1,586,062 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".

