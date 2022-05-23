After Hours Most Active for May 23, 2022 : NIO, T, AAPL, INFY, ZM, SABR, MCHI, MSFT, QQQ, WFC, PINS, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 17.25 to 12,051.53. The total After hours volume is currently 71,292,097 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $15.95, with 5,089,912 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/26/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $20.74, with 3,540,584 shares traded. T's current last sale is 82.96% of the target price of $25.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.2 at $143.31, with 2,739,713 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $18.89, with 2,446,179 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is +14.56 at $103.89, with 2,110,837 shares traded. ZM's current last sale is 58.53% of the target price of $177.5.



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is +0.03 at $7.29, with 2,038,452 shares traded. SABR's current last sale is 63.39% of the target price of $11.5.



iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is -0.126 at $49.63, with 1,970,836 shares traded. This represents a 13.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.1499 at $260.80, with 1,952,576 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.37 at $293.85, with 1,950,356 shares traded. This represents a 3.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.38 at $44.20, with 1,616,122 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +0.12 at $22.71, with 1,579,060 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.06. PINS's current last sale is 72.1% of the target price of $31.5.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is unchanged at $13.11, with 1,566,531 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 59.59% of the target price of $22.

