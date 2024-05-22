After Hours Most Active for May 22, 2024 : BAC, TLT, SQQQ, NVDA, T, JD, UBER, NVDL, MO, INTC, CFG, SNOW

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 49.51 to 18,754.71. The total After hours volume is currently 101,596,292 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $39.76, with 8,025,525 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.02 at $91.68, with 5,132,023 shares traded. This represents a 11.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.02 at $9.71, with 4,322,830 shares traded. This represents a .1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +17.0014 at $966.50, with 4,178,164 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $5.48. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0197 at $17.48, with 3,313,360 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.57. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is -0.01 at $32.67, with 3,289,816 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.07 at $65.41, with 2,909,513 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.3. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is +1.7194 at $44.97, with 2,765,690 shares traded. This represents a 425.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Altria Group (MO) is -0.04 at $46.28, with 2,674,895 shares traded. MO's current last sale is 98.47% of the target price of $47.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.12 at $31.54, with 2,379,533 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 85.24% of the target price of $37.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) is unchanged at $35.91, with 2,197,347 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CFG is in the "buy range".



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is +6.27 at $169.61, with 1,980,594 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snowflake Drops 22% on Surprise Quarterly Loss & Disappointing Guidance

