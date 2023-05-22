After Hours Most Active for May 22, 2023 : NU, NI, PFE, QQQ, FOLD, AMZN, ZM, C, UBER, BAC, AAPL, MSFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.77 to 13,847.97. The total After hours volume is currently 73,872,226 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is unchanged at $6.64, with 5,481,958 shares traded. NU's current last sale is 94.86% of the target price of $7.



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $27.39, with 3,454,170 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "strong buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.24 at $38.99, with 2,906,454 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. PFE's current last sale is 86.64% of the target price of $45.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.14 at $337.78, with 2,420,666 shares traded. This represents a 32.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is unchanged at $11.80, with 1,989,158 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 11.5797; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.1414 at $114.87, with 1,896,067 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is +1.3 at $72.71, with 1,892,091 shares traded. ZM's current last sale is 90.89% of the target price of $80.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.01 at $45.80, with 1,823,703 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.6. C's current last sale is 86.42% of the target price of $53.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is unchanged at $39.17, with 1,786,044 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $28.32, with 1,662,536 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 80.91% of the target price of $35.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.07 at $174.13, with 1,527,591 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.18. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $321.18, with 1,497,116 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.56. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

