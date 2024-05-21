After Hours Most Active for May 21, 2024 : SIRI, INTC, ARM, KVUE, CNH, DRVN, BAC, PARA, CVS, TAL, VZ, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.94 to 18,711.86. The total After hours volume is currently 112,485,381 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is +0.01 at $2.90, with 8,895,004 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.08. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.06 at $31.68, with 5,995,385 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 85.62% of the target price of $37.



Arm Holdings plc (ARM) is -0.0996 at $114.67, with 3,326,904 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.39. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARM is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is -0.02 at $19.95, with 3,295,203 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. KVUE's current last sale is 86.74% of the target price of $23.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is unchanged at $10.99, with 3,132,760 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31.



Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) is unchanged at $10.80, with 3,124,704 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DRVN is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $39.65, with 2,890,664 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.8. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Paramount Global (PARA) is -0.01 at $12.09, with 2,780,192 shares traded. PARA's current last sale is 96.72% of the target price of $12.5.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -0.03 at $57.29, with 2,547,959 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.01 at $12.36, with 2,416,414 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.01 at $39.63, with 2,104,854 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.16. VZ's current last sale is 87.58% of the target price of $45.25.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.01 at $192.34, with 2,102,160 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

