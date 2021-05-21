After Hours Most Active for May 21, 2021 : ITUB, T, AAPL, FOLD, VIPS, BAC, F, HBAN, NLSN, MSFT, HST, DBX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.24 to 13,409.5. The total After hours volume is currently 56,913,140 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is unchanged at $5.46, with 6,426,209 shares traded. ITUB's current last sale is 88.06% of the target price of $6.2.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.07 at $30.08, with 5,218,331 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. T's current last sale is 100.27% of the target price of $30.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.05 at $125.38, with 2,440,816 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is +0.05 at $9.01, with 2,156,765 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 15.543018; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is unchanged at $22.68, with 1,936,053 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $42.42, with 1,815,115 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.04 at $13.37, with 1,776,931 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $15.74, with 1,654,167 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HBAN is in the "buy range".



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is unchanged at $27.15, with 1,513,058 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NLSN is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.17 at $245.00, with 1,232,280 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.9. MSFT's current last sale is 84.48% of the target price of $290.



Host Hotels (HST) is unchanged at $16.94, with 1,205,623 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.02. HST's current last sale is 99.65% of the target price of $17.



Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) is -0.12 at $26.60, with 1,137,108 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DBX is in the "buy range".

