After Hours Most Active for May 20, 2021 : ITUB, AAPL, FSR, MSFT, RTX, AAL, ET, CHNG, QQQ, XP, BAC, NEE^P

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.44 to 13,497.53. The total After hours volume is currently 59,505,566 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is unchanged at $5.52, with 6,167,136 shares traded. ITUB's current last sale is 89.03% of the target price of $6.2.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.03 at $127.34, with 2,633,417 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Fisker Inc. (FSR) is unchanged at $12.33, with 2,544,776 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FSR is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.14 at $246.34, with 2,309,867 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.9. MSFT's current last sale is 84.94% of the target price of $290.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is +0.2 at $85.43, with 2,142,854 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RTX is in the "buy range".



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is unchanged at $22.60, with 1,731,465 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-2.48. AAL's current last sale is 141.25% of the target price of $16.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is unchanged at $10.02, with 1,673,401 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.25. ET's current last sale is 83.5% of the target price of $12.



Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is +0.01 at $22.83, with 1,541,946 shares traded.CHNG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/26/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.35 per share, which represents a 40 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is unchanged at $328.83, with 1,437,410 shares traded. This represents a 46.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



XP Inc. (XP) is unchanged at $41.68, with 1,304,646 shares traded. XP's current last sale is 85.94% of the target price of $48.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.04 at $41.83, with 1,119,027 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE^P) is +0.0133 at $48.95, with 1,071,264 shares traded.

