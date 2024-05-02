After Hours Most Active for May 2, 2024 : MFC, AEL, BN, AAPL, DT, KVUE, TLT, T, CTSH, GOOGL, AMZN, FIP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 113.31 to 17,654.85. The total After hours volume is currently 84,695,635 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is +0.005 at $23.70, with 8,219,681 shares traded.MFC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/8/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.66 per share, which represents a 58 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is unchanged at $56.47, with 5,635,596 shares traded. AEL's current last sale is 102.67% of the target price of $55.



Brookfield Corporation (BN) is unchanged at $41.65, with 4,764,889 shares traded.BN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/9/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.73 per share, which represents a 72 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.22 at $173.25, with 4,570,523 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.51. Smarter Analyst Reports: Wednesday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) is unchanged at $45.84, with 3,626,371 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DT is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $19.12, with 2,910,926 shares traded.KVUE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/7/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.25 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.05 at $88.89, with 2,707,179 shares traded. This represents a 7.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $16.82, with 2,571,799 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is unchanged at $66.27, with 1,853,846 shares traded. CTSH's current last sale is 86.06% of the target price of $77.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is unchanged at $166.62, with 1,825,155 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 13 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is unchanged at $184.72, with 1,727,100 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) is -0.01 at $7.37, with 1,455,478 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FIP is in the "strong buy range".

