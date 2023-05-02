After Hours Most Active for May 2, 2023 : F, GTN, LYFT, AMD, SNAP, BAC, PARA, UBER, USB, QQQ, MU, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -30.04 to 13,083.62. The total After hours volume is currently 75,559,492 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.12 at $11.68, with 6,277,775 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.39. Smarter Analyst Reports: Ford Plans Reorganization into EV and ICE Business Units – Report



Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) is unchanged at $7.44, with 3,701,320 shares traded.GTN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/5/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.3 per share, which represents a 52 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -0.02 at $10.62, with 3,559,122 shares traded.LYFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.54 per share, which represents a -37 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -1.91 at $88.00, with 3,487,506 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.02 at $8.33, with 2,578,088 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 83.3% of the target price of $10.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.04 at $28.12, with 2,462,008 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.82. BAC's current last sale is 79.21% of the target price of $35.5.



Paramount Global (PARA) is +0.02 at $23.01, with 2,036,347 shares traded.PARA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.12 per share, which represents a 60 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.08 at $36.44, with 1,716,996 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Uber Launches Holiday Hub; Street Says Buy



U.S. Bancorp (USB) is -0.03 at $30.60, with 1,625,864 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.21 at $319.17, with 1,521,706 shares traded. This represents a 25.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -0.3822 at $61.52, with 1,512,011 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.16 at $168.38, with 1,028,872 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.44 per share, which represents a 152 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

