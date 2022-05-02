After Hours Most Active for May 2, 2022 : TPH, PFE, PDBC, BCRX, QQQ, INFY, CDE, XOM, VICI, PYPL, CMCSA, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.87 to 13,067.98. The total After hours volume is currently 109,989,574 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



TRI Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH) is +0.27 at $20.97, with 14,486,299 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TPH is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $48.34, with 6,874,940 shares traded.PFE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.66 per share, which represents a 93 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ET (PDBC) is -0.02 at $18.94, with 3,621,576 shares traded. This represents a 43.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is unchanged at $9.60, with 3,496,561 shares traded.BCRX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/5/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.39 per share, which represents a -36 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.74 at $317.74, with 3,323,196 shares traded. This represents a 1.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $20.15, with 3,237,072 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".



Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is unchanged at $3.61, with 3,214,824 shares traded.CDE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.03 per share, which represents a 6 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.03 at $86.44, with 3,136,772 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.86. XOM's current last sale is 106.72% of the target price of $81.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $29.05, with 3,093,185 shares traded.VICI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.44 per share, which represents a 47 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is -0.28 at $91.25, with 2,915,464 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.17 at $40.28, with 2,481,418 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.44 at $157.52, with 2,286,508 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.53. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

