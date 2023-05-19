After Hours Most Active for May 19, 2023 : SWN, BAC, INTC, QQQ, NYCB, AMZN, FOLD, MSFT, PFE, AAPL, T, TEVA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -17.36 to 13,786.13. The total After hours volume is currently 76,242,188 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is unchanged at $5.36, with 4,264,577 shares traded. SWN's current last sale is 71.47% of the target price of $7.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.07 at $28.04, with 4,143,830 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.86. BAC's current last sale is 80.11% of the target price of $35.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $29.93, with 3,851,122 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. INTC's current last sale is 98.13% of the target price of $30.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.56 at $335.95, with 3,582,049 shares traded. This represents a 32.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is unchanged at $10.92, with 2,784,722 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NYCB is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.23 at $116.02, with 2,677,753 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is unchanged at $11.90, with 2,592,574 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 11.5797; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.7 at $317.64, with 2,309,537 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.04 at $36.73, with 2,171,884 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. PFE's current last sale is 81.62% of the target price of $45.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.18 at $174.98, with 1,972,348 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0007 at $16.31, with 1,534,578 shares traded. T's current last sale is 74.13% of the target price of $22.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is +0.0388 at $7.95, with 1,490,590 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 79.49% of the target price of $10.

