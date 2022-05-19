After Hours Most Active for May 19, 2022 : CSX, UA, UAA, PINS, BAC, ZI, SABR, EGO, QQQ, AAPL, DT, PYPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 7.51 to 11,883.14. The total After hours volume is currently 99,324,642 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $30.94, with 6,072,840 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.47. CSX's current last sale is 77.35% of the target price of $40.



Under Armour, Inc. (UA) is +0.04 at $8.22, with 5,916,141 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is +0.03 at $9.31, with 5,678,730 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.16. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is unchanged at $23.14, with 5,237,537 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.06. PINS's current last sale is 73.46% of the target price of $31.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.01 at $34.44, with 3,388,331 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is +0.0001 at $40.10, with 2,518,480 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZI is in the "buy range".



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is +0.005 at $7.05, with 2,478,263 shares traded. SABR's current last sale is 61.3% of the target price of $11.5.



Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is unchanged at $8.52, with 2,447,693 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EGO is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.14 at $289.72, with 2,359,321 shares traded. This represents a 1.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.22 at $137.57, with 2,249,508 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) is +0.59 at $37.50, with 2,234,879 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DT is in the "buy range".



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is unchanged at $81.28, with 1,727,146 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".

