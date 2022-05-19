After Hours Most Active for May 19, 2022 : CSX, UA, UAA, PINS, BAC, QQQ, ROST, AAPL, NLY, ZI, SABR, EGO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -13.03 to 11,822.59. The total After hours volume is currently 121,057,742 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



CSX Corporation (CSX) is +0.06 at $31.00, with 7,669,231 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.47. CSX's current last sale is 77.5% of the target price of $40.



Under Armour, Inc. (UA) is +0.1 at $8.28, with 6,009,133 shares traded. UA's current last sale is 82.8% of the target price of $10.



Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is +0.07 at $9.35, with 5,690,646 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.16. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UAA is in the "buy range".



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +0.06 at $23.20, with 5,260,607 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.06. PINS's current last sale is 73.65% of the target price of $31.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.05 at $34.50, with 3,630,700 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.35 at $290.93, with 3,435,609 shares traded. This represents a 2.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) is -23.2 at $69.50, with 3,061,146 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.95 at $138.30, with 3,012,157 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) is +0.03 at $6.30, with 2,913,073 shares traded. NLY's current last sale is 93.33% of the target price of $6.75.



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is +1.5 at $41.60, with 2,522,544 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZI is in the "buy range".



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is +0.23 at $7.28, with 2,481,343 shares traded. SABR's current last sale is 63.3% of the target price of $11.5.



Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is +0.01 at $8.53, with 2,450,561 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EGO is in the "buy range".

