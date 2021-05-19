After Hours Most Active for May 19, 2021 : AAPL, TWTR, IQ, CSCO, C, GNW, RTX, PM, AZN, UAA, MSFT, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10.48 to 13,227.43. The total After hours volume is currently 58,779,928 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.11 at $124.58, with 4,970,292 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.08 at $52.84, with 3,609,021 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 81.29% of the target price of $65.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.03 at $13.41, with 2,463,138 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 60.13% of the target price of $22.3.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -3.47 at $49.00, with 2,278,601 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.1 at $76.36, with 1,918,170 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) is unchanged at $4.08, with 1,854,184 shares traded.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $85.21, with 1,718,837 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RTX is in the "buy range".



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $96.31, with 1,710,149 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.66. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



Astrazeneca PLC (AZN) is unchanged at $56.34, with 1,569,919 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AZN is 11.4109; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is +0.05 at $21.97, with 1,540,875 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. UAA's current last sale is 84.5% of the target price of $26.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.33 at $242.79, with 1,402,474 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.9. MSFT's current last sale is 83.72% of the target price of $290.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.5 at $322.09, with 1,378,404 shares traded. This represents a 43.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.

