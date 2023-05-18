After Hours Most Active for May 18, 2023 : AGL, FTCH, AAPL, MTVC, SQQQ, PAGS, TGAA, QQQ, TQQQ, GOOGL, PCG, WFC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.15 to 13,835.77. The total After hours volume is currently 62,228,253 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



agilon health, inc. (AGL) is unchanged at $22.61, with 2,560,508 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.09. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AGL is in the "buy range".



Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is +0.8199 at $5.16, with 2,511,784 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.1 at $175.15, with 2,434,749 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC) is +0.0001 at $10.51, with 1,875,000 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.02 at $25.36, with 1,610,530 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is unchanged at $12.44, with 1,581,799 shares traded. PAGS's current last sale is 88.86% of the target price of $14.



Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (TGAA) is -0.01 at $10.51, with 1,550,000 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.08 at $337.35, with 1,541,427 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.04 at $32.00, with 1,492,715 shares traded. This represents a 98.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.07 at $122.90, with 1,486,963 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is +0.04 at $16.60, with 1,410,724 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.05 at $40.16, with 1,289,509 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".

