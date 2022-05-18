After Hours Most Active for May 18, 2022 : IRT, TAL, ESGE, QQQ, CSCO, CSX, TEVA, LYFT, HPE, COIN, RBLX, C
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -61.86 to 11,866.45. The total After hours volume is currently 99,450,736 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:
Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) is unchanged at $22.19, with 27,362,024 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IRT is in the "buy range".
TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.01 at $3.90, with 7,049,433 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 88.64% of the target price of $4.4.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is +0.7844 at $33.40, with 4,770,254 shares traded. This represents a 5.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.56 at $289.58, with 4,751,636 shares traded. This represents a 1.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -8.2999 at $40.06, with 4,667,086 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Lumen Technologies’ Newly Added Risk Factors
CSX Corporation (CSX) is -0.01 at $32.31, with 2,420,988 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.47. CSX's current last sale is 80.78% of the target price of $40.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is +0.03 at $8.31, with 2,404,065 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 83.1% of the target price of $10.
Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -0.03 at $18.12, with 2,397,711 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LYFT is in the "buy range".
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $15.76, with 2,380,595 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HPE is in the "buy range".
Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is -0.83 at $62.20, with 2,062,991 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COIN is in the "buy range".
Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -0.15 at $32.40, with 1,944,305 shares traded. RBLX's current last sale is 72% of the target price of $45.
Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.32 at $49.00, with 1,766,124 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.03. C's current last sale is 73.13% of the target price of $67.
