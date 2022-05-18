After-Hours
IRT

After Hours Most Active for May 18, 2022 : IRT, TAL, ESGE, QQQ, CSCO, CSX, TEVA, LYFT, HPE, COIN, RBLX, C

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -61.86 to 11,866.45. The total After hours volume is currently 99,450,736 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) is unchanged at $22.19, with 27,362,024 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IRT is in the "buy range".

TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.01 at $3.90, with 7,049,433 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 88.64% of the target price of $4.4.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is +0.7844 at $33.40, with 4,770,254 shares traded. This represents a 5.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.56 at $289.58, with 4,751,636 shares traded. This represents a 1.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -8.2999 at $40.06, with 4,667,086 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Lumen Technologies’ Newly Added Risk Factors

CSX Corporation (CSX) is -0.01 at $32.31, with 2,420,988 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.47. CSX's current last sale is 80.78% of the target price of $40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is +0.03 at $8.31, with 2,404,065 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 83.1% of the target price of $10.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -0.03 at $18.12, with 2,397,711 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LYFT is in the "buy range".

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $15.76, with 2,380,595 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HPE is in the "buy range".

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is -0.83 at $62.20, with 2,062,991 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COIN is in the "buy range".

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -0.15 at $32.40, with 1,944,305 shares traded. RBLX's current last sale is 72% of the target price of $45.

Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.32 at $49.00, with 1,766,124 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.03. C's current last sale is 73.13% of the target price of $67.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IRT TAL ESGE QQQ CSCO CSX TEVA LYFT HPE COIN RBLX
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore After-Hours

Explore

Most Popular