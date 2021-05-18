After Hours Most Active for May 18, 2021 : CMCSA, AAPL, GM, NUAN, KBWB, LBTYK, MSFT, XOM, ENB, BEKE, CLDR, IVZ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -16.5 to 13,201.18. The total After hours volume is currently 80,224,772 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $54.95, with 4,847,483 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.64. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $124.85, with 2,757,116 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.31 at $56.20, with 2,202,063 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) is unchanged at $52.91, with 1,962,644 shares traded. NUAN's current last sale is 94.48% of the target price of $56.



Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is +0.4275 at $68.63, with 1,781,210 shares traded. This represents a 99.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) is unchanged at $27.98, with 1,711,734 shares traded.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.08 at $243.00, with 1,681,213 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.9. MSFT's current last sale is 83.79% of the target price of $290.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.05 at $60.38, with 1,648,106 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.96. XOM's current last sale is 109.78% of the target price of $55.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is -0.02 at $38.84, with 1,513,494 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ENB is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $50.26, with 1,440,016 shares traded.BEKE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/19/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.08 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) is unchanged at $12.12, with 1,392,470 shares traded. CLDR's current last sale is 89.78% of the target price of $13.5.



Invesco Plc (IVZ) is -0.04 at $27.21, with 1,378,202 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. IVZ's current last sale is 104.65% of the target price of $26.

