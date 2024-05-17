After Hours Most Active for May 17, 2024 : JBLU, KVUE, CRBG, AAPL, GT, PCG, INTC, CAG, OWL, NI, AMZN, LKQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.19 to 18,545.04. The total After hours volume is currently 77,020,225 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is unchanged at $6.04, with 4,089,168 shares traded. JBLU's current last sale is 100.67% of the target price of $6.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.04 at $20.51, with 3,750,525 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.31. KVUE's current last sale is 89.17% of the target price of $23.



Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) is -0.015 at $31.30, with 3,068,837 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.35. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRBG is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.07 at $189.94, with 3,065,632 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is unchanged at $12.95, with 2,748,037 shares traded. GT's current last sale is 78.72% of the target price of $16.45.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $18.60, with 2,616,996 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $31.83, with 2,549,820 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 86.03% of the target price of $37.



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is unchanged at $30.73, with 2,490,572 shares traded. CAG's current last sale is 96.03% of the target price of $32.



Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is unchanged at $19.00, with 2,424,544 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OWL is in the "buy range".



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $29.23, with 2,321,555 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "strong buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.03 at $184.73, with 1,420,992 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.02. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is unchanged at $44.67, with 1,397,158 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.08. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LKQ is in the "buy range".

