After Hours Most Active for May 17, 2023 : BAC, MS, AAPL, CSCO, USB, AMD, INTC, AGL, NYCB, APYX, GOOGL, SCHW

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -12.07 to 13,577.19. The total After hours volume is currently 80,536,586 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $28.59, with 5,604,978 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.86. BAC's current last sale is 79.42% of the target price of $36.



Morgan Stanley (MS) is +0.05 at $83.96, with 4,586,852 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MS is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $172.69, with 2,918,352 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.23 at $47.40, with 2,750,818 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Lumen Technologies’ Newly Added Risk Factors



U.S. Bancorp (USB) is +0.01 at $30.46, with 2,211,876 shares traded. USB's current last sale is 67.69% of the target price of $45.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.02 at $103.73, with 1,975,627 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $28.87, with 1,962,440 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. INTC's current last sale is 94.66% of the target price of $30.5.



agilon health, inc. (AGL) is unchanged at $23.11, with 1,956,700 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.09. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AGL is in the "buy range".



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is unchanged at $11.20, with 1,859,704 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.33. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) is unchanged at $5.94, with 1,776,093 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for APYX is 34.930751; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is unchanged at $120.84, with 1,584,270 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is +0.18 at $52.00, with 1,106,595 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCHW is in the "buy range".

