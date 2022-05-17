After Hours Most Active for May 17, 2022 : DOCS, TAL, IMGN, CARR, CSX, CERS, EQNR, CD, CHNG, BABA, VOD, NI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.19 to 12,565.29. The total After hours volume is currently 100,359,777 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) is -6.47 at $27.30, with 2,409,940 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DOCS is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.03 at $3.71, with 2,175,994 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 84.32% of the target price of $4.4.



ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is +0.08 at $4.03, with 1,888,641 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.23. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IMGN is in the "buy range".



Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is unchanged at $40.18, with 1,877,821 shares traded. CARR's current last sale is 73.05% of the target price of $55.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $33.76, with 1,796,010 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.47. CSX's current last sale is 84.4% of the target price of $40.



Cerus Corporation (CERS) is unchanged at $5.12, with 1,743,736 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CERS is in the "strong buy range".



Equinor ASA (EQNR) is unchanged at $34.34, with 1,729,226 shares traded. EQNR's current last sale is 101% of the target price of $34.



Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is -0.02 at $6.75, with 1,693,401 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CD is in the "strong buy range".



Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is unchanged at $23.19, with 1,680,479 shares traded. CHNG's current last sale is 90.06% of the target price of $25.75.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.02 at $92.01, with 1,621,326 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is +0.075 at $15.27, with 1,368,965 shares traded. VOD's current last sale is 82.99% of the target price of $18.4.



NiSource, Inc (NI) is unchanged at $30.75, with 1,361,017 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NI is in the "buy range".

