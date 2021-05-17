After Hours Most Active for May 17, 2021 : GE, AAPL, STAY, NEM, UAA, MSFT, ZNGA, VICI, T, BEN, INTC, WEN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -1.17 to 13,311.74. The total After hours volume is currently 95,619,151 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.01 at $13.14, with 14,629,451 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 114.26% of the target price of $11.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.12 at $126.15, with 6,302,105 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) is unchanged at $19.74, with 5,556,122 shares traded. STAY's current last sale is 103.89% of the target price of $19.



Newmont Corporation (NEM) is unchanged at $74.00, with 4,812,489 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is unchanged at $23.18, with 4,184,779 shares traded. UAA's current last sale is 89.15% of the target price of $26.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.07 at $245.25, with 3,353,444 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.12. MSFT's current last sale is 84.57% of the target price of $290.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is -0.09 at $10.05, with 2,978,656 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $31.19, with 2,596,834 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.38 at $30.99, with 2,366,833 shares traded. T's current last sale is 103.3% of the target price of $30.



Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) is +0.38 at $34.98, with 2,274,710 shares traded. BEN's current last sale is 129.56% of the target price of $27.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $55.33, with 2,209,610 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 82.58% of the target price of $67.



Wendy's Company (The) (WEN) is unchanged at $23.24, with 1,951,243 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.19. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WEN is in the "buy range".

