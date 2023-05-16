After Hours Most Active for May 16, 2023 : NU, BEKE, TAL, MS, GRAB, T, AMZN, ARMK, INTC, SHY, AAPL, PEP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 8.49 to 13,434.51. The total After hours volume is currently 65,317,132 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.03 at $6.07, with 4,222,370 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +0.03 at $16.85, with 2,582,636 shares traded.BEKE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/18/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.15 per share, which represents a -8 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $5.99, with 2,513,818 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 103.28% of the target price of $5.8.



Morgan Stanley (MS) is unchanged at $81.86, with 2,355,903 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MS is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.01 at $3.17, with 1,967,618 shares traded.GRAB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/18/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $16.54, with 1,951,904 shares traded. T's current last sale is 75.18% of the target price of $22.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.06 at $113.46, with 1,835,083 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Aramark (ARMK) is unchanged at $37.84, with 1,578,713 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. ARMK's current last sale is 90.1% of the target price of $42.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.07 at $29.29, with 1,567,519 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. INTC's current last sale is 96.03% of the target price of $30.5.



iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is unchanged at $82.08, with 1,405,327 shares traded. This represents a 1.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.08 at $172.15, with 1,375,930 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) is unchanged at $193.43, with 1,146,575 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.13. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PEP is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.