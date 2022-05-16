After Hours Most Active for May 16, 2022 : AAPL, DNA, PINS, SMAR, MSFT, CSX, TGNA, WBD, PM, DELL, AMAT, TWOU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -11.04 to 12,232.54. The total After hours volume is currently 76,740,823 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.18 at $145.36, with 4,409,501 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) is +0.01 at $2.44, with 3,439,376 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DNA is in the "buy range".



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is unchanged at $21.49, with 2,147,185 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.06. PINS's current last sale is 68.22% of the target price of $31.5.



Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is unchanged at $38.12, with 2,085,084 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SMAR is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.1 at $261.40, with 1,954,004 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $33.26, with 1,811,754 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.47. CSX's current last sale is 83.15% of the target price of $40.



TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is -0.01 at $21.05, with 1,784,026 shares traded. TGNA's current last sale is 87.71% of the target price of $24.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) is unchanged at $17.21, with 1,741,259 shares traded. WBD's current last sale is 43.03% of the target price of $40.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $105.91, with 1,671,951 shares traded. PM's current last sale is 93.31% of the target price of $113.5.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is unchanged at $45.03, with 1,632,632 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is unchanged at $110.48, with 1,583,090 shares traded.AMAT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/19/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.89 per share, which represents a 163 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



2U, Inc. (TWOU) is -0.02 at $10.46, with 1,318,378 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.46. TWOU's current last sale is 65.38% of the target price of $16.

