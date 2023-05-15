After Hours Most Active for May 15, 2023 : GOOGL, MTCH, BEKE, PAGS, ARMK, BABA, CTLT, UBER, AMZN, NVDA, TCOM, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.12 to 13,413.39. The total After hours volume is currently 62,441,222 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.51 at $117.02, with 3,213,538 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is +0.02 at $32.46, with 3,105,685 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MTCH is in the "buy range".



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $17.10, with 2,601,468 shares traded.BEKE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/18/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.15 per share, which represents a -8 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is -0.07 at $12.44, with 2,318,563 shares traded. PAGS's current last sale is 88.86% of the target price of $14.



Aramark (ARMK) is unchanged at $37.79, with 2,051,282 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.55. ARMK's current last sale is 89.98% of the target price of $42.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.0031 at $87.34, with 1,502,215 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/18/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.92 per share, which represents a 145 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) is +0.03 at $33.22, with 1,337,828 shares traded. CTLT's current last sale is 61.52% of the target price of $54.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.01 at $38.13, with 1,268,487 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.13 at $111.07, with 1,224,807 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.21 at $289.32, with 1,141,089 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is unchanged at $34.24, with 1,124,237 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TCOM is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.07 at $172.14, with 1,071,384 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

