After Hours Most Active for May 14, 2021 : AZPN, AVNS, ABEV, AAPL, GE, INTC, PFE, SU, ENB, ACWI, QQQ, AEGN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 4.89 to 13,398.01. The total After hours volume is currently 68,804,944 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) is -0.11 at $145.90, with 4,996,058 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AZPN is in the "buy range".



Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) is unchanged at $39.98, with 4,499,846 shares traded. AVNS's current last sale is 79.96% of the target price of $50.



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is unchanged at $3.31, with 3,860,012 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 118.21% of the target price of $2.8.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.04 at $127.49, with 3,408,867 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.01 at $13.25, with 2,949,617 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. GE's current last sale is 115.22% of the target price of $11.5.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $55.35, with 2,344,013 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 82.61% of the target price of $67.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $40.02, with 2,275,348 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.96. PFE's current last sale is 95.29% of the target price of $42.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is unchanged at $23.23, with 2,030,383 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SU is in the "buy range".



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is +0.02 at $38.97, with 2,015,180 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ENB is in the "buy range".



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) is unchanged at $99.08, with 1,980,009 shares traded. This represents a 50.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.24 at $326.63, with 1,497,159 shares traded. This represents a 51.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Aegion Corp (AEGN) is -0.01 at $29.98, with 1,287,014 shares traded. AEGN's current last sale is 103.38% of the target price of $29.

