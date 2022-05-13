After Hours Most Active for May 13, 2022 : TWTR, IGSB, GLBE, EQH, QQQ, SHV, IQ, LI, CDE, UBER, CVE, CVII

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.64 to 12,380.76. The total After hours volume is currently 100,886,982 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.03 at $40.69, with 10,343,345 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 75.07% of the target price of $54.2.



iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is -0.0137 at $50.98, with 9,486,000 shares traded. This represents a .58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE) is unchanged at $20.46, with 4,223,117 shares traded.GLBE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/16/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.03 per share, which represents a -8 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) is unchanged at $27.81, with 2,859,913 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EQH is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.19 at $301.75, with 2,694,333 shares traded. This represents a 5.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) is +0.0022 at $110.22, with 2,142,861 shares traded. This represents a .09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $2.97, with 1,991,021 shares traded.IQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/17/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.13 per share, which represents a -25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is unchanged at $21.82, with 1,959,776 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "strong buy range".



Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is +0.02 at $3.44, with 1,904,443 shares traded. CDE's current last sale is 62.55% of the target price of $5.5.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.036 at $24.43, with 1,867,100 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.25. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is unchanged at $20.13, with 1,588,617 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".



Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII) is unchanged at $9.73, with 1,500,000 shares traded.

