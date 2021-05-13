After Hours Most Active for May 13, 2021 : JD, NSA, CRL, AAPL, FLIR, EFC, AMC, GNW, MRO, MSFT, QQQ, CMCSA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -16.59 to 13,092.56. The total After hours volume is currently 61,557,378 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +0.07 at $67.10, with 6,493,778 shares traded.JD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/19/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.32 per share, which represents a 21 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) is -0.03 at $43.48, with 6,080,884 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NSA is in the "buy range".



Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) is unchanged at $321.01, with 5,492,776 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.26. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRL is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.23 at $124.74, with 3,813,931 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.97. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) is +0.08 at $57.42, with 3,267,527 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FLIR is 8.247553; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) is +0.14 at $18.94, with 2,837,596 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EFC is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.3899 at $12.38, with 2,534,242 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 309.5% of the target price of $4.



Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) is -0.0001 at $3.88, with 2,471,153 shares traded.



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -0.0001 at $11.07, with 2,342,918 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.12. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.23 at $242.80, with 1,132,540 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.9. MSFT's current last sale is 83.72% of the target price of $290.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.58 at $318.76, with 1,074,359 shares traded. This represents a 47.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.14 at $57.25, with 1,048,703 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.86. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

