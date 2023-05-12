After Hours Most Active for May 12, 2023 : QQQ, GSIT, ENB, TCOM, GOOG, EB, VICI, DAL, AQUA, NIO, FOLD, IOVA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -15.35 to 13,324.83. The total After hours volume is currently 51,960,075 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.47 at $324.56, with 6,948,758 shares traded. This represents a 27.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) is +0.76 at $5.85, with 4,911,438 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Enbridge Inc (ENB) is unchanged at $38.44, with 1,535,191 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.6. ENB's current last sale is 87.94% of the target price of $43.71.



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is unchanged at $33.05, with 1,513,947 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TCOM is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.07 at $117.85, with 1,396,253 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) is unchanged at $7.01, with 1,359,818 shares traded. EB's current last sale is 70.1% of the target price of $10.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $31.90, with 1,303,716 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is -0.04 at $33.19, with 1,273,315 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.05. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "buy range".



Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) is unchanged at $49.57, with 1,005,781 shares traded. AQUA's current last sale is 98.16% of the target price of $50.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.04 at $7.99, with 997,344 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is unchanged at $11.29, with 982,205 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 11.5797; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is unchanged at $7.47, with 845,893 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IOVA is 9.148499; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.