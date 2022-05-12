After Hours Most Active for May 12, 2022 : OPEN, UBER, AFRM, VTRS, CMCSA, BAC, AAPL, BFH, CG, BMY, CVE, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -15.5 to 11,930. The total After hours volume is currently 115,491,038 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.02 at $6.28, with 9,486,719 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OPEN is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.09 at $23.20, with 6,925,486 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.25. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is +3.09 at $21.13, with 4,875,995 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Marqeta Expands Partnership with Klarna Bank; Shares Gain 6.5% Pre-Market



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $10.85, with 4,670,235 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 80.37% of the target price of $13.5.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $41.39, with 3,748,519 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $35.05, with 3,423,151 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1108 at $142.45, with 2,891,350 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (BFH) is unchanged at $48.23, with 2,728,366 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.61. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is unchanged at $35.55, with 2,679,604 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.06. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CG is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $76.30, with 2,056,319 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 97.82% of the target price of $78.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is +0.02 at $19.13, with 1,976,130 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $50.39, with 1,938,299 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".

