After Hours Most Active for May 12, 2021 : ABEV, BABA, CSPR, GNW, BAC, CNP

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -13.79 to 12,987.84. The total After hours volume is currently 84,500,315 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is unchanged at $3.22, with 5,179,402 shares traded. ABEV's current last sale is 115% of the target price of $2.8.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is unchanged at $219.90, with 3,624,601 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/13/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.47 per share, which represents a 90 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) is -0.04 at $9.65, with 2,832,048 shares traded.CSPR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/13/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.55 per share, which represents a -123 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) is unchanged at $3.85, with 2,055,456 shares traded.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $41.18, with 1,860,958 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) is unchanged at $23.65, with 1,304,849 shares traded. CNP's current last sale is 96.53% of the target price of $24.5.

