After Hours Most Active for May 12, 2020 : GE, CVE, BMY, ABBV, MTG, ERI, MO, FEYE, SQQQ, CHNG, AAPL, FWONK





The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:





General Electric Company (GE) is unchanged at $6.00, with 5,756,845 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is unchanged at $3.78, with 5,681,101 shares traded. CVE's current last sale is 47.91% of the target price of $7.89.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.25 at $63.10, with 3,707,769 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMY is in the "buy range".



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is +0.14 at $90.60, with 3,606,326 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABBV is in the "buy range".



MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is unchanged at $6.73, with 3,134,882 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MTG is in the "strong buy range".



Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI) is +0.07 at $23.25, with 3,016,853 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ERI is in the "buy range".



Altria Group (MO) is -0.08 at $36.00, with 2,421,430 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MO is in the "buy range".



FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) is -0.05 at $11.28, with 2,116,100 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.09. FEYE's current last sale is 75.2% of the target price of $15.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.11 at $11.10, with 1,147,328 shares traded. This represents a 8.82% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is unchanged at $10.96, with 1,056,304 shares traded. CHNG's current last sale is 60.89% of the target price of $18.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.86 at $310.55, with 953,342 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Liberty Media Corporation (FWONK) is unchanged at $29.37, with 944,546 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FWONK is in the "buy range".

