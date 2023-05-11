After Hours Most Active for May 11, 2023 : KGC, MSFT, TSLA, INTC, AAPL, SUMO, FOLD, RLJ, FIS, PAGS, IONQ, SCHW

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.12 to 13,386.66. The total After hours volume is currently 75,078,239 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is unchanged at $5.33, with 2,539,707 shares traded. KGC's current last sale is 97.62% of the target price of $5.46.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.35 at $309.76, with 2,447,622 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.57. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.18 at $173.26, with 2,139,912 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 86.63% of the target price of $200.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.12 at $28.74, with 2,134,418 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. INTC's current last sale is 94.23% of the target price of $30.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.19 at $173.56, with 2,021,362 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Sumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO) is unchanged at $12.04, with 1,967,712 shares traded. SUMO's current last sale is 100.33% of the target price of $12.



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is unchanged at $11.68, with 1,944,301 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 11.5797; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is unchanged at $10.71, with 1,625,231 shares traded. RLJ's current last sale is 71.4% of the target price of $15.



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) is unchanged at $55.00, with 1,586,882 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.55. FIS's current last sale is 68.75% of the target price of $80.



PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is -0.03 at $12.23, with 1,055,354 shares traded. PAGS's current last sale is 87.36% of the target price of $14.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -0.82 at $6.20, with 1,009,698 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 68.89% of the target price of $9.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -0.03 at $47.70, with 944,581 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCHW is in the "buy range".

