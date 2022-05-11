After Hours Most Active for May 11, 2022 : QQQ, AAPL, TAL, PBR, LUMN, VTRS, INTC, UBER, MSFT, ERIC, DIS, ATUS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 33.51 to 12,001.07. The total After hours volume is currently 112,215,916 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.86 at $292.70, with 5,256,709 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.27 at $146.77, with 4,488,812 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.01 at $3.36, with 4,103,924 shares traded. TAL's current last sale is 76.36% of the target price of $4.4.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is +0.03 at $14.11, with 3,876,035 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 86.83% of the target price of $16.25.



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is -0.06 at $10.55, with 3,338,088 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.45. LUMN's current last sale is 95.91% of the target price of $11.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $10.39, with 3,110,998 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.88. VTRS's current last sale is 76.96% of the target price of $13.5.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.11 at $42.94, with 3,009,728 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.12 at $22.69, with 2,963,843 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.25. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $260.55, with 2,821,158 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Ericsson (ERIC) is unchanged at $7.46, with 2,636,453 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +2.99 at $108.20, with 2,597,426 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is +0.13 at $8.90, with 2,534,896 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

