After Hours Most Active for May 11, 2021 : FUBO, GE, ABEV, VONG, XM, CSCO, GM, VIAC, SESN, PFE, WMG, SPNV

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -15.93 to 13,335.34. The total After hours volume is currently 73,712,790 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +2.84 at $20.51, with 5,734,776 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: fuboTV Announces Proposed Offering of $350 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026



General Electric Company (GE) is -0.02 at $13.07, with 5,670,100 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. GE's current last sale is 113.65% of the target price of $11.5.



Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is unchanged at $3.27, with 4,534,981 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is -0.02 at $64.50, with 2,975,000 shares traded. This represents a 48.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is -0.27 at $32.98, with 2,687,925 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XM is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $52.83, with 1,836,587 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.02 at $55.71, with 1,773,513 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is +0.55 at $40.03, with 1,749,417 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 81.69% of the target price of $49.



Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) is +0.01 at $2.50, with 1,735,164 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SESN is in the "strong buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $39.35, with 1,709,539 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.96. PFE's current last sale is 93.69% of the target price of $42.



Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is unchanged at $35.79, with 1,542,028 shares traded. WMG's current last sale is 94.18% of the target price of $38.



Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (SPNV) is unchanged at $9.90, with 1,492,306 shares traded.

