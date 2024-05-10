After Hours Most Active for May 10, 2024 : MFC, BMO, NU, SLF, TAL, V

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.44 to 18,152.74. The total After hours volume is currently 56,196,559 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is +0.005 at $26.05, with 6,187,641 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO) is +0.03 at $93.75, with 2,542,655 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMO is in the "buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.03 at $11.79, with 1,886,031 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) is +0.02 at $50.10, with 1,609,292 shares traded. SLF's current last sale is 87.57% of the target price of $57.21.



TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.02 at $13.40, with 1,306,207 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "buy range".



Visa Inc. (V) is -0.24 at $280.50, with 1,193,655 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.58. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".

