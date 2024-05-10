News & Insights

After-Hours
MFC

After Hours Most Active for May 10, 2024 : MFC, BMO, NU, SLF, TAL, V

May 10, 2024 — 04:29 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.44 to 18,152.74. The total After hours volume is currently 56,196,559 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is +0.005 at $26.05, with 6,187,641 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Bank Of Montreal (BMO) is +0.03 at $93.75, with 2,542,655 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BMO is in the "buy range".

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.03 at $11.79, with 1,886,031 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) is +0.02 at $50.10, with 1,609,292 shares traded. SLF's current last sale is 87.57% of the target price of $57.21.

TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.02 at $13.40, with 1,306,207 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "buy range".

Visa Inc. (V) is -0.24 at $280.50, with 1,193,655 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.58. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours

Stocks mentioned

MFC
BMO
NU
SLF
TAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.