After Hours Most Active for May 10, 2023 : IEF, INTC, VZ, DIS, MSFT, TLT, T, U, CTLT, AAPL, ADCT, TTD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.7 to 13,343.13. The total After hours volume is currently 76,944,590 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) is -0.02 at $99.68, with 3,413,012 shares traded. This represents a 7.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $29.97, with 3,346,411 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.04. INTC's current last sale is 98.26% of the target price of $30.5.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.07 at $37.56, with 2,839,206 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 88.38% of the target price of $42.5.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -3.14 at $98.00, with 2,175,264 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. Smarter Analyst Reports: Disney+ to Launch Ad-Supported Subscription Offering



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.09 at $312.22, with 2,167,359 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.55. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.05 at $104.00, with 1,987,384 shares traded. This represents a 13.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $17.04, with 1,969,911 shares traded. T's current last sale is 77.45% of the target price of $22.



Unity Software Inc. (U) is +2.86 at $31.60, with 1,934,177 shares traded. U's current last sale is 79% of the target price of $40.



Catalent, Inc. (CTLT) is -0.19 at $33.40, with 1,702,015 shares traded.CTLT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/15/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.51 per share, which represents a 100 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.025 at $173.53, with 1,652,131 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is -0.185 at $2.21, with 1,643,314 shares traded. ADCT's current last sale is 18.42% of the target price of $12.



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is +1.09 at $66.06, with 1,530,166 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TTD is in the "buy range".

